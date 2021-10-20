Modern transport and logistics center, and necessary infrastructure to be created in Zangilan - President Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20
Trend:
A transport and logistics center and all infrastructure will be created in Zangilan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, Trend reports.
President Aliyev made the remark at a meeting on October 20 with public representatives of the Zangilan district.
