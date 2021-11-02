Amnesty act to cover up to 15,000 people in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The amnesty act will cover up to 15,000 people in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The act of amnesty is planned to be announced in Azerbaijan in connection with November 8 - Victory Day.

The bill "On the declaration of amnesty in connection with November 8 - Victory Day" will be discussed at the next plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament, scheduled for November 5.