Amnesty act to cover up to 15,000 people in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The amnesty act will cover up to 15,000 people in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The act of amnesty is planned to be announced in Azerbaijan in connection with November 8 - Victory Day.
The bill "On the declaration of amnesty in connection with November 8 - Victory Day" will be discussed at the next plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament, scheduled for November 5.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
'Turkic World' presented in Istanbul through organization of Turkey's Presidential Administration - Albayrak Media Group (VIDEO)