It is important to find ways to build long-term peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

The most important thing in the post-war period is to find ways to build a long-term peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta told reporters on the sidelines of the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports.

According to Cekuta, mediators have been involved in relations between the two countries for a long time.

"But everything changed last year when Azerbaijan won an important victory in the second Karabakh war. Significant changes that have occurred as a result of the war have affected the entire region as a whole. All the strategic consequences of this important victory have yet to be considered," Cekuta said.

"It is important to consciously approach the issue of building further relations," he added.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.

The eighth Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.