President Ilham Aliyev holds phone talks with President of Uzbekistan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held phone talks with President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on November 5 on the eve of the inauguration day.
