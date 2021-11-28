Confident that ECO Member States will benefit from Zangazur corridor - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics 28 November 2021 13:00 (UTC+04:00)
Confident that ECO Member States will benefit from Zangazur corridor - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26

Trend:

I am confident that ECO Member States will benefit from Zangazur corridor, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend reports.

"We started large-scale reconstruction work immediately after the liberation, which has already yielded initial results. Azerbaijan is building new cities and towns from the scratch relying solely on its own financial resources. To that end, $1.3 billion has been released from the state budget this year. At least, the same amount will be allocated for this purpose in 2022.

I announced the liberated Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur as Green Energy Zone. The liberated territories have the proven potential of 7200 megawatts of solar energy and 2000 megawatts of wind energy.

At the last ECO summit, I informed my colleagues about the Zangazur corridor. Today I can say that the Zangazur corridor becomes a reality. This new transport infrastructure will be an important part of the East-West and North-South corridors. I am confident that ECO Member States will benefit from this corridor," the head of state said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Access to finance remains major challenge for small businesses in Georgia - IFC
Access to finance remains major challenge for small businesses in Georgia - IFC
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed
Georgia’s imports from Turkmenistan triple
Georgia’s imports from Turkmenistan triple
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Close relations between Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey are important – Iranian President Politics 14:18
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan discuss current areas of bilateral relations Kyrgyzstan 13:30
Azerbaijan provided financial and humanitarian assistance to about 80 countries to support their fight against coronavirus - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:22
Azerbaijan to allocate at least $1.3 billion for building new cities and towns in liberated territories in 2022 - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:17
Our strategic foreign exchange reserves exceed our state external debt by over six times - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:16
Over past 18 years, economy of Azerbaijan developed rapidly - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:08
Finalists in double mini trampoline among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 13:06
Today I can say that Zangazur corridor becomes reality - President Aliyev Politics 13:05
Confident that ECO Member States will benefit from Zangazur corridor - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:00
Azerbaijan achieved favourable investment climate as result of large-scale reforms - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:57
Finalists in tumbling among men announced at 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 12:44
Australia confirms two cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant Other News 12:28
Zangazur Corridor to contribute to economic development of region - Turkish FM Politics 11:59
President Ilham Aliyev participating in 15th Summit of Heads of ECO member-states in Turkmenistan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:37
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly review (VIDEO) Politics 11:33
Final day of 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions starts at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku (PHOTO) Society 11:30
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkmenistan for visit (PHOTO) Politics 10:57
Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs meet at Economic Cooperation Council's meeting in Ashgabat Politics 10:56
Georgia imposes new regulations for citizens from 8 countries Georgia 10:37
Turkey, Turkmenistan sign deals, strengthen ties in Erdoğan's visit Turkey 10:05
Indonesia bans arrivals from 8 African countries to curb Omicron variant Other News 09:44
Volume of goods loaded/unloaded in Iranian ports up Transport 09:17
Azerbaijan’s 10M2021 volume of loans issued to energy, chemistry and natural resources decreases Finance 09:17
Kyrgyz president leaves for Turkmenistan for working visit Kyrgyzstan 09:03
Kyrgyzstan adds 41 fresh COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 08:42
Access to finance remains major challenge for small businesses in Georgia - IFC Business 08:00
847 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:18
Parliamentary elections begin in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 06:43
Cooperation with regional countries, Iran’s top priority - İranian president Politics 05:59
Spanish police march in Madrid to protest against 'Gag Law' reform Europe 05:08
Storm Arwen: Third person dies as gale-force winds hit UK Europe 04:19
U.S. imposes travel ban from eight African countries over Omicron variant US 03:37
Israel to ban entry of foreigners from all countries over Omicron Israel 02:52
Saudi Arabia allows entry of all travelers who received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine Arab World 02:09
Two workers die in accident preparing Spanish stadium for cup game Europe 01:23
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on November 28 Oil&Gas 00:43
UK, Germany and Italy detect Omicron coronavirus variant cases Europe 00:37
Results of Sochi summit fully reflect position of Azerbaijan - Russian expert Politics 27 November 23:58
Awarding ceremony third day held as part of 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTOS) Society 27 November 23:58
Winners in synchronized trampoline jumping at 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku determined Society 27 November 23:34
Baku names winners of World Age Group Competitions in jumping on double mini-trampoline for men Society 27 November 23:20
28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions: Russian gymnast takes first place in tumbling Society 27 November 23:18
Baku names winners of World Age Group Competitions in jumping on double mini-trampoline for women Society 27 November 22:36
Azercell announces contest on social network Society 27 November 22:15
Gymnast from Kazakhstan win gold in acrobatic jumping at 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions Society 27 November 21:05
Best moments of third day of the World Age Group Competitions in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku (PHOTOS) Society 27 November 20:26
World age group competition in Baku - Russian gymnast wins first place in individual trampoline jumping Society 27 November 20:10
Russian gymnast wins gold in individual trampoline jumping in Baku Society 27 November 19:48
Turkmenistan boosts imports of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 27 November 19:39
Turkmenistan agrees to participate in Lapis-Lazuli project Turkmenistan 27 November 19:10
Smoking to be banned in taxis in Georgia Georgia 27 November 19:01
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 27 November 18:59
11,358 people received COVID-19 vaccine in Kyrgyzstan over past day Kyrgyzstan 27 November 18:57
Prepared hard for the 28th World Competition in Baku - athlete from Denmark Society 27 November 18:55
Finalists in synchronized trampoline jumping among men and women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 27 November 17:46
Finalists in individual trampoline jumping among men announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 27 November 17:16
Azerbaijan expects mutual steps from Armenia towards achieving peace - FM Politics 27 November 17:07
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs meet at Economic Cooperation Council's meeting in Ashgabat Politics 27 November 17:06
Phone conversation held between Presidents of Azerbaijan and Belarus Politics 27 November 17:05
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 27 November 16:44
Azerbaijan confirms 1,617 more COVID-19 cases, 1,979 recoveries Society 27 November 16:44
ECO Council of FMs supports Azerbaijan's proposal to establish Clean Energy Center (PHOTO) Politics 27 November 16:28
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed Business 27 November 16:25
Finalists in double mini-trampoline jumping among men announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 27 November 16:23
Finalists in acrobatic jumping among men named at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 27 November 15:40
Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova reaches finals of World Age Group competition Society 27 November 15:16
Kazakhstani Astana- Motors to produce Hyundai cars in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 27 November 14:54
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 27 Society 27 November 14:53
Finalists in acrobatic jumping among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 27 November 14:52
Novavax developing vaccine that targets new COVID-19 variant US 27 November 14:50
Eni sells some stakes to Snam Oil&Gas 27 November 14:49
28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions underway in Baku (PHOTOS) Society 27 November 14:43
Azerbaijan reveals financing of pensions, benefits for 9M2021 Economy 27 November 14:43
Turkish company to organize cotton-textile cluster in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 27 November 14:24
Finalists in double mini-trampoline among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 27 November 14:24
Georgia’s imports from Turkmenistan triple Georgia 27 November 14:13
Coach set goal to enter top three in individual trampoline jumping - Russian gymnast Society 27 November 14:07
Uzbek National Bank to issue its bonds on Russian Exchange Uzbekistan 27 November 14:06
33,946 new Covid cases registered in Russia in 24 hours Russia 27 November 14:02
Georgia to replace damaged buildings – Mayor of Tbilisi Georgia 27 November 13:48
Meeting in Sochi - new step towards sustainable peace in South Caucasus - Turkey's presidential administration Politics 27 November 13:42
Turkey's cargo traffic via its Gulluk port for 9M2021 revealed Turkey 27 November 13:40
GUAM shares reviews of results of Georgia's presidency Georgia 27 November 13:37
Uzbekistan to sell shares of its two banks to Russian banks Uzbekistan 27 November 13:36
EBRD to support green innovation in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 27 November 13:35
Turkmenistan's On Dogan to scale up production of vegetables, melons Business 27 November 13:34
Turkey shares data on cargo shipment via its ports from Greece for 9M2021 Turkey 27 November 13:33
Azerbaijan limits import of poultry products from number of countries Society 27 November 13:32
Number of flights from Iran’s Shahid Beheshti International Airport soars Transport 27 November 13:31
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via its ports from Italy for 9M2021 Turkey 27 November 13:30
Iran resumes activity of several enterprises in Sistan and Baluchestan Province Business 27 November 13:29
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan notes increase in agricultural production for 10M2021 Economy 27 November 13:29
Relations between Baku, Moscow experience highest dev’t stage in history of Azerbaijan's independence – experts Politics 27 November 13:27
Sri Lanka bans travellers from 6 African nations due to Omicron COVID variant Other News 27 November 13:06
We feel very comfortable in National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - Israeli athletes Society 27 November 12:28
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 27 November 12:12
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 27 November 12:11
Uzbekistan reveals leading banks without state share in terms of volume of deposits Uzbekistan 27 November 12:04
Number of people hospitalized after Listvyazhnaya mine explosion grows to 58 Russia 27 November 11:52
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 27 November 11:45
All news