Turkish Minister of National Defense expresses condolences to Azerbaijani Defense Minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30
By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:
Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar held phone talks with Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Head of the State Border Service, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev.
Akar expressed condolences in connection with human losses as a result of the crash of a military helicopter and wished speedy recovery to those injured.
The Turkish minister of national defense also expressed condolences to the Azerbaijani people and wished patience to the families of the victims.
