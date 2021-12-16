Azerbaijan talks inaccuracy of mine maps of liberated areas given by Armenia

Politics 16 December 2021 14:14 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan talks inaccuracy of mine maps of liberated areas given by Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The accuracy of the mine maps [of Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war] given by Armenia is less than 20 percent, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at the conference "Current state and prospects of Russian-Azerbaijani relations in the context of integrated processes" in Baku on Dec. 16, Trend reports.

"Work is underway to restore Karabakh and create an infrastructure based on green technologies. The work delays are due to a large number of mines. The mine clearance activities are intensively conducted," Mustafayev noted.

