In Armenia, human rights and political freedoms are brutally violated - President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18
Trend:
In Armenia the human rights and political freedoms are brutally violated, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Italian "Il Sole 24 Ore" newspaper, Trend reports.
"As an example, many political representatives of political parties are in prison. There are criminal cases against leaders of main politicians, political parties. There is a huge public discontent with respect to repressions in Armenia. And these are all facts which are absolutely clear, but Armenia has a kind of a permanent umbrella, no matter what happened there, this is considered to be a democracy. So, a kind of double standards again," the head of state said.
