President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Trend reports.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
CSTO and military of Kazakhstan to develop plan for transfer of protected facilities to local security forces
Latest
New school building built in Azerbaijan's Goranboy city at initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan transfers Republican Center of Equestrian Tourism and National Equestrian Games to State Border Service’s subordination
AZAL comments on difference in prices for airline tickets on Istanbul-Baku and Istanbul-Yerevan flights
Azerbaijan attracts attention of whole world by implementation of large-scale projects - Trend News Agency’s deputy director general
ITFC tops Bloomberg 2021 Global Islamic Financing League Tables as #1 Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger
OSCE should intensify measures to strengthen long-term peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan - chairman-in-office
Saudi Arabia is one of handful of countries that did not establish diplomatic relations with Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev
Foreign investors are well aware that our word is as valuable as our signature - President Ilham Aliyev
About 10,000 megawatts of renewable wind and solar electricity can be produced in liberated areas - President Aliyev
Khizi-Absheron wind farm will contribute to ensuring energy security of Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev