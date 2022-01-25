Azerbaijan Army’s Engineering Troops continue activities on clearing roads of snow - MoD (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25

Trend:

The Azerbaijan Army’s Engineering Troops continue activities on clearing the roads of snow and maintaining them in constant working condition, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

This is done in order to maintain the combat capability of the troops stationed in the Kalbajar and Lachin regions liberated from occupation at a high level, including the uninterrupted provision of units conducting combat duty in difficult climatic conditions.