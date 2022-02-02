Goal of Soros supporters to turn youth against their state, ancestors, and history - President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2
Trend:
The goal of the followers of Soros is to turn the youth against their state, their ancestors, and their history, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said while answering questions of young people at the Youth Forum on February 2, Trend reports.
Will be updated
