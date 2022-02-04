EU, Azerbaijan may sign new comprehensive agreement in 2022 - Azerbaijan's FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A new comprehensive agreement between the European Union and Azerbaijan may be signed in 2022, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with EU Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, paying a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Foreign Minister noted that negotiations are underway, and proposals on unfinished issues in the agreement are now being evaluated by specialists.