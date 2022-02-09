Baku holding meeting between Azerbaijani FM, Moldova’s deputy PM (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9
Trend:
The one-on-one meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Nicu Popescu was held in Baku, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s message on Twitter.
“Bayramov welcomed Popescu in front of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry,” the ministry tweeted.
Popescu is in Azerbaijan on a working visit, which will last until February 10.
