There are ample opportunities for advancing mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland - President Ilham Aliyev

There are ample opportunities for advancing the mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a letter to Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland, Trend reports.

"Relations between Azerbaijan and Poland share deep historical roots and fine traditions. Our historical ties have created a solid foundation for our cooperation in the modern era. It is gratifying that the present level of our relations has ascended to that of strategic partnership and is underpinned by the friendly traditions between our peoples," President Ilham Aliyev.

"We attach great significance to ties between Azerbaijan and Poland. The high-level reciprocal visits and expanding of dialogue in the political, economic, trade, cultural and other spheres are the features defining the 30-year history of our diplomatic relations. Notably, this year we also celebrate the fifth anniversary of signing the “The Joint Declaration on the Road Map for Strategic Partnership and Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Poland” that vividly demonstrates the nature of our relationship," Azerbaijani president said.

"I think that there are ample opportunities for advancing the mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland. We can further cement and expand our interaction through harnessing the full potential existing in economic, transportation and other domains," Azerbaijani president said.

"Continuous engagement and visits at the highest level hold special significance in developing interstate relations. I recall our meetings held in the spirit of sincerity and mutual trust with fond memories. I believe that through our joint efforts, the Azerbaijan-Poland ties will continue to develop and expand successfully in line with the interests of our countries and peoples," the head of state said.