BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. ​ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said hearts of Turkey and Azerbaijan have always been together in the common struggle, Trend reports.

Erdogan made the statement during his speech at TEKNOFEST festival in Baku on May 28.

"Azerbaijan and Turkey mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and the unity of the two countries is further strengthened," added the president.<\p>