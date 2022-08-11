Issues related to Lachin corridor must be settled on basis of trilateral agreement – Russian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. Russia confirms the necessity to regulate all issues in accordance with statement of the heads of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 9, 2022, January 11 and November 26, 2021, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Ivan Nechaev said, Trend reports.

This also applies to the situation around the Lachin corridor, which should be resolved on the basis of paragraph 6 of the trilateral agreement of November 10, 2020, he added.

"Situation in the region remains in the center of Russia's attention. Russia is in constant contact with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides, both at the highest level and through the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian Foreign Ministry and other Russian agencies. Ministers Sergei Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu held contacts with with the heads of Azerbaijan and Armenia," said the official.

"All the above-mentioned issues, including the situation around the Lachin corridor, are the subject of consultations in order to reach solutions that suit both Azerbaijan and Armenia. Taking into account the sensitivity of the issues, we will not disclose the details of discussed agreements," he said.