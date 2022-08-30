ICRC to continue assisting Azerbaijan in identifying missing persons (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 12:09

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will continue to support the Azerbaijani authorities in the process of identifying missing persons, Head of ICRC's Baku Office Dragana Kojic said, Trend reports.

Kojic made the remark at an event dedicated to the International Day of the Missing Persons and organized by Azerbaijan’s State Commission for the Affairs of Hostages and Missing Persons.

"ICRC once again expresses its commitment to the principles of neutrality and impartiality and to support the relevant authorities in the process of identifying missing persons," she said.