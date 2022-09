Details added (first version posted at 18:43)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Information casting a shadow over the Azerbaijani Army is spread on social media, Deputy Chief of the Press Service of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"We urge the public not to fall for fake news, to be vigilant, and refer only to official information," Eyvazov stated.