Azerbaijani and Turkish ministers of defense hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and Minister of National Defense of Türkiye Hulusi Akar once again held phone talks, Trend reports via Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Hasanov informed Akar in details about the operational situation on Azerbaijani-Armenian border, noting that all provocations of Armenian Armed Forces were resolutely suppressed.

Akar stressed that Turkish Armed Forces always provide moral support to Azerbaijani army.