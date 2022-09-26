Austrian media publishes article on anti-Russian hysteria of Armenian government

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Austrian Dasfazit.at online newspaper has published an article entitled as 'Another step towards the abyss from Pashinyan', which covers Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashninyan's recent speech from the podium of UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

The article stated that most of Pashinyan's speech concerned the statements of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, which he made during the raising of flag in Lachin city.

The fact that President Ilham Aliyev resolutely refuted all the accusations of Armenian side about the alleged invasion of the Azerbaijani army into the territory of Armenia, the words of the Head of state that 'if the border was where they say, they would have laid it, created border lines, communications and would carry out engineering work', as well as an appeal to the maps of both the 20th century and previous periods, caused serious concern from Pashinyan, which was easily traced in his speech.

The article noted that opinion voiced by Pashinyan on maps lead to the conclusion that he's interested in carrying out work on delimitation of border on the basis of those maps that belong to the period of independence, since the appeal to maps of an earlier period is contrary to political interests of Armenian side.

The article drew the attention on Pashinyan's statement about a possible aggravation of the situation in the South Caucasus, which he voiced during his speech at the Eastern Economic Forum, was accompanied by an active violation of the ceasefire agreement on the border by the Armenian side.

Moreover, the article expressed confidence that Pashinyan is again inclined to resort to a similar tactic. That is, he sends a message about possible military tension both from New York and Vladivostok, and amid this, the Armenian side violates the ceasefire almost every day in order to provoke the Azerbaijani side to retaliate, and then appeal to its Western supporters,exposing Azerbaijan as an 'aggressor'.

The story also pointed out the dissatisfaction of Pashniyan with the position taken by CSTO, since, contrary to Armenia's wishes, the organization was content with only sending a mission to the border.

Furthermore, Armenia sees Russia as the main culprit. Amid Pashinyan's statements about how 'the situation has raised many questions in the Armenian society' and that the people are demanding that Armenian officials withdraw from the CSTO, it's possible that in this case Pashinyan is trying to pass off his own opinion as the opinion of the people, presenting Armenia's desire to leave the CSTO as a social order.

The article stated that Pashinyan's statement from the UN podium is sort of a confession that neither his team, nor Armenian society believe in the effectiveness of Russian military and political institutions, and that a new political course is being planned towards the West.