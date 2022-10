BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Tiny Cox appealed to Armenia and Azerbaijan to double their efforts to find ways to establish lasting peace in the South Caucasus, Trend reports.

He made this remark during the autumn session of PACE.

"I appeal to the members of Armenia and Azerbaijan Parliaments to use this platform as a forum for discussion through the dialogue of acute and important topics," he said.