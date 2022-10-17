Exhibition-auction reflecting Armenian war crimes held in US (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The exhibition-auction, reflecting war crimes committed by Armenian Armed Forces during the 30 year occupation of Azerbaijani liberated territories and the Second Karabakh War was held in American Raleigh city of North Carolina state, Trend reports citing the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

During the exhibition-auction photos materials showing the missile attacks committed by Armenia Armed Forces on Ganja, Naftalan, Barda, Tartar, Mingachevir, and other cities of Azerbaijan as a result of which 93 civilians, including 12 children and 27 women, were killed, 454 people were injured of varying severity, as well as photos showing the mass grave found in the village of Adilli in the Khojavand district, mines laid on Azerbaijani lands were presented.

Residents of the city were provided with detailed information about the war crimes of Armenia and handed out booklets.