Armenians wilfully scattered scrap metal, nails in mined areas of Azerbaijan – ANAMA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Armenians created multiple obstacles to hinder landmine clearance on Azerbaijan's liberated lands, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov said during panel discussions at the Baku International Conference of Ombudsmen, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Ombudsman's Office of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"They wilfully scattered scrap metal and iron nails in mined areas. All this slows down the work of landmine detectors," Suleymanov said.