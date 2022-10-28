We consider every success of mighty Republic of Turkiye to be our success too, we're extremely proud of them – President Ilham Aliyev (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted at 18:51)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. We consider every success of the mighty Republic of Turkiye to be our success too, and we are extremely proud of them, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a letter to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkiye, Trend reports.

"Strengthening day by day, Turkiye has become one of the most powerful countries which has a say in the international arena. Today, brotherly Turkiye is among the most advanced countries of the world with its important achievements in political, economic, military, technological and other fields. At the same time, your country has gained immense authority and respect at the international level with its consistent and decisive position on the establishment of peace and stability, protection of rights and justice in the world and the region where extremely complex processes are taking place.

All this is based on your hard and tireless work, the great trust and support of your people for the state policy conducted under your wise leadership. We consider every success of the mighty Republic of Turkiye to be our success too, and we are extremely proud of them," the head of state said.