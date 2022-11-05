Armenia carried out policy of ethnic cleansing, expelled Azerbaijanis from their ancestral lands - FM (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:34

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Armenia carried out a policy of ethnic cleansing and expelled Azerbaijanis from their ancestral lands, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said on November 5 at an event dedicated to November 8 - Victory Day, Trend reports.

Bayramov emphasized that since the late 1980s - early 1990s, Armenia began to pursue an aggressive policy towards Azerbaijan, and occupied 20 percent of the country's lands,” Bayramov reminded. “For 30 years, relevant resolutions were adopted within the framework of numerous international organizations, including four resolutions of the UN Security Council, on the former conflict, but Armenia continued the policy of occupation, ignoring these resolutions.”

"Two years ago, our glorious army, people, united in a single fist around President Ilham Aliyev, demonstrated their power, struggle, and our lands were liberated from occupation," he noted.