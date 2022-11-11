Türkiye next to Azerbaijan in process of ensuring peace - President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Türkiye is next to Azerbaijan in the process of ensuring peace, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his speech at the IX Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Samarkand on November 11, Trend reports.

Erdogan noted that the situation in the South Caucasus is still fragile.

The president also said that these days the second anniversary of the Victory Day of Azerbaijan is being celebrated.

"On the second anniversary of November 8 - Victory Day, we honor the memory of the martyrs and wish health to the veterans," he added.