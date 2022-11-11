French La Gazette shares article about statement of Baku on taking necessary steps if Armenian armed forces don't leave Azerbaijan's Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The French La Gazette online newspaper published an article entitled "Baku will take necessary steps if Armenian forces do not leave Karabakh”, Trend reports on November 11.

The article said that, according to a trilateral statement dated November 10, 2020 [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the Second Karabakh War], the Armenian armed forces were supposed to leave Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, but this obligation hasn’t yet been fulfilled.

"We always respect all international agreements. We are fulfilling all the obligations we undertook in the 10 November 2020 Statement, but is Armenia doing the same? No! I want to warn them again that if this obligation [to completely withdraw the Armenian armed forces from Karabakh] is not fulfilled, Azerbaijan will take necessary steps," the article said citing the speech of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in front of the servicemen at an event in Shusha on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day.

The article, which also mentioned the Zangazur corridor, emphasized that this corridor is an obligation of Armenia, but the Armenian side hasn't taken any steps in this regard.

“The Zangazur corridor is the responsibility of Armenia. It has taken this commitment upon itself. For two years, we have not been touching the cars moving from Armenia to Karabakh and in the opposite direction along the Lachin road. We have taken on this commitment, we are delivering on it, and there is free movement. Armenia has also undertaken to have a road connection between the western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Two years have passed, but there is no feasibility study, no movement, no railway, no road,” the article said citing President Ilham Aliyev’s words during the above speech.

Besides, the article noted that if Armenia wants to pursue a policy of good neighborliness, it must, first of all, comply with all the provisions of the statement of November 10, 2020.

Armenia should be sincere in the peace talks with Azerbaijan, and should not artificially drag out time, added the article.