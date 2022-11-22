Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in liberated territories holds meeting in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 19:16)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The meeting on the results of the two-year work of the Presidential Administration's Coordination Headquarters for addressing the issues in Azerbaijani liberated territories took place under the chairmanship of Head of the Headquarters Samir Nuriyev on November 22, Trend reports.

The meeting agenda included the headquarters' performance evaluation over the past two years and upcoming new tasks, implementation of the First state program on the 'Great Return' to Azerbaijan's liberated territories, approved by Presidential Decree of November 16, 2022.

While delivering a welcome speech, Nuriyev underscored the tasks related to President Ilham Aliyev's speeches during his trips to liberated lands. He noted the importance of guiding the quality, efficiency, and sustainability principles, further strengthening interagency coordination and cooperation, conducting comprehensive planning, projecting, and risk assessment for each project, as well as effective monitoring of the work done.

The head of headquarters noted that Azerbaijan, which was subjected to ecocide, urbicide and ethnocide, managed to build a successful model of post-Karabakh conflict construction under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

Later, reports on current agenda items were read out at the meeting. The participants were briefed on the challenges ahead related to the 'Great Return' first state program, the work done for the population's return to Lachin city, Zabukh and Sus villages during 2023 following President Ilham Aliyev's instructions. Thus, several working groups were sent to Lachin, large-scale de-mining, inventory, preliminary assessment, and design work had already started on the territory.

In addition, the officials delivered reports on the Action Plan for the establishment of a green energy zone in liberated lands from 2022 through 2026, as well as on launching the sustainable energy system, energy supply, and heat supply.

Following the meeting agenda, the meeting addressed current work on urban development and the preparation of planning documents, the Azerbaijani president's special representatives informed about the progress of projects in the respective territories.

Furthermore, the necessary measures were identified to fulfill the tasks set by the head of state and relevant instructions were given.