French legislative bodies turn into arena of political gamble - Azerbaijani Parliament (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:45

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. French legislative bodies have turned into the arena of a political gamble, Azerbaijani Parliament said, Trend reports.

The parliament made the remark commenting on a biased resolution adopted by the French National Assembly.

Following the adoption of a biased resolution by the French Senate on November 15, 2022, the National Assembly of France again arranged a political action against Azerbaijan on November 30, demonstrating open disrespect for the norms and principles of international law and adopting a biased, unobjective, and unfair act against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

These resolutions adopted by the Senate and National Assembly of France demonstrate that the French legislative bodies have turned into the arena of a political gamble. Azerbaijan's Parliament strongly rejects the resolution of France's National Assembly and considers it to be political hypocrisy.

It was noted that the main reason why the efforts made for the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict during the almost 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia were not successful is that the aggressor country was not named aggressor, that the countries that assumed the role of mediator, France, in particular, allowed for the double standards to exist. The fact that relevant measures were not taken against Armenia for its non-compliance with the requirements of well-known UN Security Council resolutions and for ignoring international norms was also cited as a reason.

It was noted with regret that the provocative attempts of French authorities, including both houses of parliament, are preventing the efforts made within the peaceful agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the normalization of relations. Those attempts serve the Armenian chauvinist ideology that is based on territorial claims against neighboring states as well as revanchist and aggressive separatist forces.

The transfer of France's domestic political agenda and the interests of various lobbying groups, based on populist political views, to the South Caucasus region is unacceptable.

This resolution is nothing but a cheap political order, which is clearly shown by the fact that it didn’t mention the almost 30-year policy of occupation and ethnic cleansing by Armenia against Azerbaijan, the Khojaly genocide, the shelling of Azerbaijani cities with ballistic missiles during the 2020 Second Karabakh War, the destruction of nine cities and more than 300 villages of Azerbaijan during the occupation, the statement said.

According to the statement, non-mentioning of the policy of total mining, mine terror, missing of about 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens, and Armenia’s refusal to provide information about places of mass burials [of the Azerbaijanis] also shows the above.

The statement also noted that France with its history full of war crimes and crimes against humanity unreasonably accuses Azerbaijan of “committing war crimes against Armenia".

Crimes committed by France, which used to occupy the territory of more than 50 states in different regions of the world, plundered their wealth, and enslaved their peoples for long years, are black pages in the history of mankind, the statement said.

France hasn’t still returned a number of decolonized territories to its legitimate owners and is following a course of the annexation of these territories on the basis of a neo-colonialism policy. It’s already an indisputable fact that racism, Islamophobia and anti-Semitism have reached their extreme point in France. French politicians must not forget that colonialism is a crime against humanity, the statement emphasized.

The statement further noted that Azerbaijan, as an independent state, develops relations with all countries on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

“Everyone should understand that the great victory achieved by the Azerbaijani people in the Second Karabakh War ensured the restoration of the country's territorial integrity and justice. By liberating its ancestral historical lands from occupation, Azerbaijan ensured the implementation of the resolutions of the UN and other international organizations by its own forces,” the statement said. “Thus, the historic mission to stop the policy of aggression and ethnic cleansing pursued by Armenia against the Azerbaijani people and state for a long period was successfully completed.”

The statement pointed out that French MPs should abandon the practice of distorting the events taking place in the South Caucasus, and put an end to rhetoric and actions which could hamper the historical possibility of establishing civil interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

It would be useful and effective if the National Assembly of France would justly revise the history of France's colonialism policy, give it a correct political and legal assessment, fulfill its obligations to curb cases of racism, Islamophobia and anti-Semitism raging in France, and listen to the problems of ordinary French citizens, concluded the statement.