President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on measures in accordance with declaration of Shusha as "Cultural Capital of Turkic World" for 2023 (UPDATED)

Details added (first published: 16:18)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures in accordance with the declaration of Shusha as the "Cultural Capital of Turkic World" for 2023, Trend reports.

It is stated in the decree that Azerbaijan’s Shusha city was declared the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2023 on March 31, 2022, at the special meeting of the Permanent Council of the International Organization of Turkic Culture – TURKSOY, held in Turkey’s Bursa city.

This decision, as a manifestation of special respect for Shusha, which is a bright pearl with a 270-year history of architecture and urban art and which represents a high cultural and spiritual value for the Azerbaijani people, will become a new symbol of unity and solidarity of the entire Turkic world and will contribute to the further expansion of prospects for cooperation between the Turkic nations.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan is instructed to prepare and implement Action Plan in accordance with the declaration of Shusha as the "Cultural Capital of Turkic World" for 2023, as well as to solve matters, arising from this decree.