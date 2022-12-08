Azerbaijan to chair national commissions of TURKSOY member countries for UNESCO in 2023 (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:57

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan will chair national commissions of TURKSOY (International Organization of Turkic Culture) member countries for UNESCO next year, Chairman of the 8th cycle of national commissions of TURKSOY member countries for UNESCO, Chairman of the Board of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions Committee of the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO Ocal Oguz told reporters on December 8, Trend reports.

According to Oguz, in 2023, a meeting will be held in Shusha in connection with the chairmanship of the above commissions.

"At this meeting, the chairmanship will pass to Azerbaijan," he explained.