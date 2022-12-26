Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan Press Council appeals to Euronews TV channel, Le Figaro

Politics Materials 26 December 2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The Azerbaijan Press Council appealed to the Euronews TV channel and Le Figaro newspaper, Trend reports via the council.

"It is deeply regrettable that the content of the speech of some people during the rally held on December 25 in Khankandi city, which is in the zone of temporary control of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, was presented by Le Figaro and the French service of Euronews unilaterally and in a biased form," the appeal said.

