Trip, filming in Azerbaijan's Karabakh - very valuable to me, Turkish actress says (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. The trip and filming in Azerbaijan's Karabakh were very valuable to me, author and host of the Turkish "Əsrarəngiz Istanbul" program (Mysterious Istanbul) Esra Gezginci told in an interview with Trend.

"The reason behind the creation of the series of programs "Əsrarəngiz Azərbaycan" (Mysterious Azerbaijan) was my desire to continue the journey outside my country, which began with similar programs about Istanbul," she said.

"The program is broadcast on Sundays on the Turkish NTV channel. It consists of 10 episodes 40 minutes each. Each episode is a kind of new journey and new beauties that the viewer gets acquainted with. We talk about both the history and culture of Azerbaijan. Sometimes my Azerbaijani friends say that I show them places in the country that they didn't know about, and this is gratifying. I am very happy that I can also contribute to the development of the relations between our countries," she said.

The author of the program noted that the filming took place in Baku and Karabakh.

"The trip and filming on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan were very valuable to me," Esra Gezginci said.

She noted that the program will also be broadcast on Azerbaijani TV channels since January.

Trend shares the video of the interview: