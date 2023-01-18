Armenia disrupted adoption of document on sending CSTO mission to border with Azerbaijan - Russian FM (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:46

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Armenia disrupted the adoption of the document on sending the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization] mission to the border with Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"We have difficulties related to the current situation in Armenia. When our Armenian friends promoted the need to send a CSTO mission to the border with Azerbaijan in order to ensure some stability there, we agreed on such a document at the summit in Yerevan on the parameters of this mission, but it was not possible to accept it, because the Armenian colleagues began to insist that this document should contain a harsh condemnation of Azerbaijan," Lavrov noted.

Previously, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan refused to host the CSTO exercises this year, thus actually launching the process of the country's leaving the CSTO.

Speaking about Armenia's refusal to host the exercises, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Armenia creates difficulties for the CSTO.

"It is obvious that Armenia keeps acting based on the priorities that its armed forces face. Last year as well, the Armenian Defense Ministry did not allocate a military contingent to participate in the CSTO joint exercises in Kazakhstan. This, certainly, creates certain difficulties for the allies, forcing them to redraw the plans already agreed upon by the military departments," she noted.