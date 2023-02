BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The surveillance cameras at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran recorded the details of the terrorist attack committed on January 27, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Will be updated