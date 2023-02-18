There is common understanding that there should be two-track approach to regional situation - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. There is common understanding that there should be two-track approach to situation in the region, President Ilham Aliyev said at the "Moving mountains? Building Security in the South Caucasus" panel discussion on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference, Trend reports.

"As far as we understand in our communications with our American partners and partners from European Union, and also, as far as I understood from today’s trilateral meeting with Prime Minister Pashinyan, which was organized by Secretary Blinken, we have a common understanding that there should be a two-track approach to the situation in the region. First, Azerbaijan-Armenia peace talks track. Second, Azerbaijan’s communications with the Armenian population in Karabakh," President Ilham Aliyev said.