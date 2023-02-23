Azerbaijan establishes new regional cultural departments following presidential decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree to reorganize the regional cultural departments, which are part of the Ministry of Culture, and amend the Presidential Decree No. 1932 of March 29, 2016 "On improving the structure of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to the decree, based on the regional cultural departments, which are part of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan (Sumgayit, Khachmaz, Ismayilli, Shaki, Kurdamir, Aghstafa, Shamkir, Ganja, Barda, Aghjabadi, Aghdash, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Masalli, and Lankaran Regional Departments of Culture), following the division of the Azerbaijani economic regions, defined by paragraphs 1.3-1.14 of the Presidential Order No. 1386 dated July 7, 2021 "On the new division of economic regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan", the following regional departments of culture have been established:

1. Absheron-Khizi Regional Department of Culture;

2. Mountainous Shirvan Regional Department of Culture;

3. Ganja-Dashkasan Regional Department of Culture;

4. Karabakh Regional Department of Culture;

5. Gazakh-Tovuz Regional Department of Culture;

6. Guba-Khachmaz Regional Department of Culture;

7. Lankaran-Astara Regional Department of Culture;

8. Central Aran Regional Department of Culture;

9. Mil-Mughan Regional Department of Culture;

10. Shaki-Zagatala Regional Department of Culture;

11. East Zangazur Regional Department of Culture;

12. Shirvan-Salyan Regional Department of Culture.

Following the decree, Part 2 of Presidential Decree No. 1932 of March 29, 2016 "On improving the structure of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan" is canceled.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has been tasked with resolving issues stemming from the new decree.