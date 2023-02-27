MPs from Mexico visit Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The delegation of the Mexican parliament, led by Chairman of the Mexico-Azerbaijan Friendship Group of the Chamber of Deputies of the Mexican Congress of the Union Alberto Viegas visited Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha city, the Azerbaijani Parliament told Trend.

The delegation was briefed on the city's history, its condition during the Armenian occupation period, as well as on the recovery activities conducted under the direct control of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

During the visit, the delegation members got acquainted with the "Yukhari Govharagha" and "Ashagi Govharagha" mosques, other historical monuments, viewed the Shusha fortress, as well as visited the city square. The visitors were updated on the history of the city square, the busts of prominent cultural figures of Azerbaijan Khurshidbanu Natavan, Bulbul, Uzeyir Hajibayli, subjected to the Armenian aggression.

Later, the guests visited the Jidir Duzu and saw the steppe becoming once again the venue for grandiose events.