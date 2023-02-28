Armenia demonstrates unconstructive position towards peace treaty - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. We have to note with regret, that Armenia demonstrates an unconstructive position towards the work on the peace treaty, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said during a press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, who is on a visit to Baku, Trend reports.

"The active phase of this work began in October 2022. And during this relatively short period of time, we have observed various obstacles that Armenia has constantly created in this process. If at the initial stage of the process Armenia was throwing in some ideas that were never spoken out, attempts to give this treaty some kind of abstract framework character, at the next stages of the negotiation process Armenia moved away from this position, probably understanding its absurdity. But then we witnessed other surprises when at the end of December, literally a day before the scheduled and pre-agreed face-to-face meeting in Moscow for the third round of negotiations on the text of the peace agreement, the Armenian side refused to participate in this format," he said.

Bayramov noted that Armenia expresses its readiness to participate in some other meetings in other formats.

"But for some reason the most important element of post-conflict normalization is being left out," he said.