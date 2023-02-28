Russia hopes for early agreement on railway communication between Nakhchivan, rest of Azerbaijan - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Hopefully, deputy PMs of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia will be able to come to an agreement to resume the use of railway routes between Nakhchivan and the rest of Azerbaijan soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a visit to Baku, said during a press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

"We noted the need to activate the commission on the delimitation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. As part of this, the Russian side will contribute. We are ready," he added.

