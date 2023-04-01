Azerbaijani defense minister instructs on resolute suppression of possible provocations by Armenians

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov gave appropriate instructions to suppress possible provocations hereinafter, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MoD.

On April 1, the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held an official meeting.

The Minister of Defense analyzed the current operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional state border and in the Karabakh economic region. The Minister gave appropriate instructions to suppress possible provocations hereinafter.

Commenting on the remarks made by those who cannot accept the successful operations of the Azerbaijan Army, the Minister of Defense stressed that nobody can speak to us in menacing tone, saying that the accusations of the servicemen of some countries supporting terrorism and occupation policy are unacceptable and nonsense.

The Azerbaijan Defense Minister noted that all the illegal activities of the opposing side, and the illegal Armenian armed detachments must be kept under constant control from now on, and such steps must not be allowed to be taken in the territory of Azerbaijan in the future.