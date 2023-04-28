Flags of Türkiye and Azerbaijan fly together on Mount Ağrı, Mount Murov, Zangezur Mountains and Shusha - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Flags of Türkiye and Azerbaijan flutter together on Agrydag, Murovdag, in Zangezur mountains, in Shusha - President Ilham Aliyev said on April 28, while receiving Turkish athletes Jansu Bektas, Gamze Altun and Nuray Güngör, who dedicated their victory at the European Weightlifting Championships held in Yerevan, to Azerbaijan.

“To burn a flag brings no honor to anyone. Today, our flags, the flags of our two brotherly countries, Türkiye and Azerbaijan, fly together on Mount Ağrı, Mount Murov, the Zangezur Mountains, Shusha, and will fly there together forever,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

“On April 24, they burned the flags of Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the main square of Armenia. But can they approach our flags on Mount Ağrı, on Mount Murov, in Shusha? Of course not! Therefore, this shows that they are helpless and powerless,” the head of state added.