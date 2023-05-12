Azerbaijani servicemen take part in “Kurtaran - 2023” exercises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Servicemen of the Azerbaijani Navy took part in the underwater search and rescue "Kurtaran - 2023" exercises held in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Tasks were performed to search for a sunken submarine with the help of robots, assess the situation, as well as rescue the crew, transfer food and medicines to them with the help of divers in accordance with the exercise plan.

As many as 37 representatives of 17 countries took part in the international exercises.

Recently, Azerbaijani servicemen took part in the "Anatolian Eagle - 2023" International Flight-Tactical Exercises, which was held in Turkish Konya.

At the invitation of the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Hulusi Akar, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the Deputy Minister of Defense – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov participated in the Distinguished Visitors Day of the international exercises in Konya.

Colonel General Hasanov noted that "Anatolian Eagle - 2023" International Flight-Tactical Exercises, held in Konya, Türkiye, and the "Heydar Aliyev - 2023" Exercises, held in Kars, Türkiye, were aimed at further improving the knowledge and skills of servicemen.