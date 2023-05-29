Baroness Nicholson undertakes official four day visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy, Baroness Nicholson, undertakes an official four day visit to Azerbaijan today, 29 May, to take part at Baku Energy Week and emphasise the UK’s commitment to strengthening economic ties between the UK and Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In Baku, Baroness Nicholson will meet Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, Speaker of the Parliament, Sahiba Qafarova and representatives of energy, construction and health companies, said the UK embassy in Baku.

During the visit, Baroness Nicholson will participate in Baku Connect Event to discuss the energy market opportunities and energy transition of Azerbaijan. She will as well participate Baku Energy Week and Baku Energy Forum.