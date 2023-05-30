Azerbaijani-Turkish relations to receive new impetus - Chair of Azerbaijani Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye will receive a new impetus in the coming period, Chair of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova said at today's session of the parliament, Trend reports.

Gafarova noted that Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the presidential elections in Türkiye, and this victory pleased the entire Azerbaijani people.

In the second round of the elections in Türkiye, Erdogan was re-elected president of the country and won 52.14 percent of the vote, while Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.86 percent.