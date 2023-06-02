Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan arrives on visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. In accordance with the bilateral military cooperation program between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2023, a group of military personnel of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

As part of the visit, the guests visited the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army and the Center for War Games of the Military Administration Institute. An extensive briefing about the history and activities of the centers was presented to the delegation. The guests got acquainted with the created conditions and watched the educational process.

Then the Kazakh delegation attended one of the Operations Commando units. They were given a detailed briefing on the combat path of the military unit and the training process of its military personnel.

The delegation got acquainted with the conditions created for military personnel and combat equipment, and watched exemplary performances of commandos in the training center of the military unit.