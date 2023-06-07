Azerbaijani FM discusses regional security with Slovak Prime Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Slovak Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor during a working visit to Slovakia, Trend reports.

During the meeting, issues on the agenda of cooperation in political, economic, energy security, regional and international security, as well as cooperation in cultural, tourism, humanitarian, and other spheres between Azerbaijan and Slovakia were discussed.

Bayramov noted that the existing dialogue, mutual visits, and contacts between the two countries, including political consultations, have made an important contribution to the development of relations. The importance of expanding the existing legal framework between Azerbaijan and Slovakia in the direction of further development of relations was emphasized and the importance of the agreement signed during the visit was noted.

Speaking about the large-scale restoration and construction work being carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, the minister touched upon the possible contribution of Slovak companies and investors to this activity.

Prime Minister Odor emphasized that Slovakia is interested in further developing relations with Azerbaijan and stressed the importance of continuing efforts in this direction.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.