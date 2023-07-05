President Ilham Aliyev speaks about killing of teenager by police in France

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 5 July 2023 10:42 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The recent killing of the 17-year-old teenager of Algerian origin by French police is yet another sign of racism and Islamophobia in this country, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau in Baku.

The head of state pointed out: “In this regard, we echo UN statement deploring the police shooting and calling France “to seriously address the deep issues of racism and discrimination in law enforcement”.

