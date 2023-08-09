Western Azerbaijan Community calls on Lithuania not to interfere in Azerbaijan's internal affairs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. The Western Azerbaijan Community condemns Lithuania's continuous nature towards Azerbaijan after the second Karabakh war and regrets that this country has demonstrated a selective approach on issues such as territorial integrity, sovereignty, separatism, the Western Azerbaijan Community told Trend.

The Western Azerbaijan Community calls on Lithuania not to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, but to focus on solving its own problems related to national minorities.

"If Lithuania considers itself a "herald of justice", then it would be better to use close relations with Armenia, which it considers its friend and which for 30 years has kept Azerbaijani territories under occupation and carried out ethnic cleansing, to raise the issue of the return of Western Azerbaijanis to the homeland of their ancestors before Yerevan," said the statement.