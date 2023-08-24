We consider Azerbaijan important partner in EU - Belgian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. We consider Azerbaijan an important partner in the EU, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said, Trend reports.

"The EU respects these relations, and we would like our cooperation to continue in the future. Azerbaijan plays a very important role in energy supply. We also express our special gratitude to Azerbaijan for helping Ukraine," said Lahbib at a joint briefing with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.

The visit of the Belgian Foreign Minister to the region began on August 22. First, she made her visit to Armenia, then on August 23 to Georgia, and on August 24 to Azerbaijan.